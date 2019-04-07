DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen expected to resign, officials say

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS NEWS) — Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is expected to offer her resignation at a meeting at the White House on Sunday, U.S. officials familiar with the matter say. Nielsen was set to meet with President Trump at 5 p.m., the officials said.

Nielsen’s expected departure is a part of a massive DHS overhaul engineered and directed by top Trump adviser Stephen Miller, according to a senior U.S. official. It’s unclear whether Nielsen is deciding to resign voluntarily, or whether she has been pressured to resign. Nielsen has served as DHS secretary since December 2017, and questions about how much longer she might last have swirled for months, as the president continues to voice his frustrations over illegal immigration levels.

Nielsen’s anticipated exit also comes after Mr. Trump announced that he wants to go in a “tougher” direction for Immigration and Customs Enforcement director, after originally announcing Ron Vitiello would head ICE.

A U.S. official tells CBS News that Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan is under consideration to serve as the acting DHS secretary if Nielsen’s resignation becomes official, but it is unlikely he would be nominated as Nielsen’s permanent replacement.

In recent days, Mr. Trump has threatened to shut down the U.S.-Mexico border or slap tariffs on cars made in Mexico coming into the U.S., if Mexico and Congress don’t fix the situation at the border.

Nielsen’s tenure has been rocky at times, with Mr. Trump taking some of his frustrations over illegal immigration out on her. But she was by the president’s side publicly on Friday in Calexico, California, as the president pushed for a tougher stance on illegal immigration.

Nielsen vigorously defended the policy of “zero tolerance” resulting in family separations at the border, blaming Congress for a “loophole” in the laws that needs to be fixed. Nielsen claimed in a White House briefing last summer that the administration was merely continuing a policy from “previous administrations” that mandates separating a child who is “in danger, there is no custodial relationship between ‘family’ members, or if the adult has broken the law.”

“As long as illegal entry remains a criminal offense, DHS will not look the other way,” Nielsen told reporters at the time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.