Anonymous donors give car to young woman raising 5 siblings

ORANGE COUNTY, FL (WWAY/CNN) — A Florida community stepped up to help a 20-year-old woman who is raising her five younger brothers and sisters all on her own.

Samantha Rodriguez and her siblings, who are between 6 and 15 years old, recently lost their parents, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said on their Facebook page. She is now the sole provider for her family.

After learning of the Rodriguez family’s situation, a group of anonymous donors arranged to buy the siblings a car to make things a little easier.

The sheriff’s department surprised Rodriguez with the Nissan Versa last week.

She filmed her family’s reaction when she got home with their new car. Her siblings couldn’t believe it.

The young woman said doing everything on her own is very hard, but the car is a big help.