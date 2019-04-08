Bladen County man pleads guilty to trafficking heroin

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man will spend up to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking heroin.

Monte Williams, of Bladenboro, was also ordered to pay a $100,000 fine.

According to the Bladen County District Attorney’s Office, Williams was investigated by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office in the summer of 2018.

An undercover purchase from Williams was conducted during the investigation. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office also executed several search warrants on July 26, 2018. These search warrants led to the seizure of approximately 237.5 grams of heroin along with cash and an AK-47. An analysis conducted by the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory found that the heroin was laced with fentanyl.