Carolina Beach presents update on requested road improvements

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach town leaders want to improve their main thoroughfare. One drawback, the road is a state highway.

Tonight town staff gave the public an update on talks to improve Lake Park Boulevard.

Some of these projects involve new median ‘islands’ on places like Dow Road, traffic lights along the boulevard and cross walk improvements.

A majority of the projects surround Lake Park Boulevard. Town leaders are communicating with NCDOT to improve intersections at Winner Avenue, Hamlet Avenue and Cape Fear Boulevard. The urgency of the safety signal improvements were only heightened after a pedestrian accident last month in which a toddler died.

“More visuals approaching that intersection because yeah obviously the tragedy that happened over two weeks ago it was just simply awful,” said town mayor Joe Benson. “But you can go out there almost any time and that’s a pretty perilous intersection.”

Many of the projects are on hold awaiting agreements and written responses to the DOT.