Carolina Beach town leaders support specific pigs can be pets

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Town leaders in Carolina Beach saved the bacon by denying a change to the town’s animal laws.

Town leaders had the request before them to ban Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs in town limits as pets. This came after a complaint was reported to the town code enforcement related to a pair of pigs. Town staff say this was an issue between a landlord and a tenant. The tenants had since moved from the home according to town staff.

- Advertisement -

Sandy Rundquist spoke before council to vouch for her pet pig Rudy, who she says is no nuisance to neighbors.

“Excluding pigs is a drastic measure in my opinion for a one problem tenant, landlord situation,” said Rundquist. “A ban would only hurt people that have them here and care for them properly.”

Council members like Steve Shuttleworth questioned why the issue made it before council, saying a text amendment to any ordinance should be based on more than one complaint.

Town staff say the growing issue from the complaint was reported from code enforcement officers. They informed town staff that the pigs attracted flies and nuisance odors in the area around the home.

Town council members denied the change in the end and said the issue should stay between landlords and tenants to resolve or if need be, animal control.