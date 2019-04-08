Crews battle two overnight kitchen fires in Southport

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Southport Fire Department had a busy night. They responded to three separate calls Sunday night into early Monday.

Southport Fire says one call involved people stuck in an elevator and two of those calls involved fires that started in a kitchen.

One of the homes was destroyed. The Red Cross responded to help the family.

Thankfully, no one got hurt.

Southport firefighters received aid from Sunny Point Fire & Rescue and St. James Fire Department.