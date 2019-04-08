Elementary students participate in beach sweep at Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BACH, NC (WWAY) — Parents, students, and teachers volunteered to keep our coast clean as a part of a school-wide beach sweep in Wrightsville Beach Monday.

WWAY’s Donna Gregory joined the fifth grade classes and parents from Wrightsville Beach Elementary on a designated section of the beach to clean, from the Blockade runner, north to the Surf Club.

The entire student body was involved.

Before getting outside in the sand, students learned about marine debris.

Drew Harrison, whose fifth grade son Ryder attends Wrightsville Beach Elementary, says even on a work day it feels great to get out and volunteer.

“First and foremost the beach has been my life even before work, and I think it’s important to get out and volunteer and give back to the community at any chance you can get,” Harrison said. “Today just happened to be one of those days, so I’m lucky to be a part of being involved with all these kids and us all come together and clean up this beach to make it beautiful, and keep it beautiful.”

Marine Science teacher Cissie Brooks organized the event to teach kids at a young age how to take care of the beach for future generations to enjoy.

She is partnering with Duke University in a two-year study to track data from the sweeps.