Father allegedly beat daughter to death for not doing homework

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KOAT/CNN) — A New Mexico father was arrested on Friday and charged with beating his 5-year-old daughter to death after she told him she didn’t want to do her homework.

Brandon Reynolds, 36, of Albuquerque, was charged with child abuse, intentionally caused, resulting in the death of a child under 13, police said.

The father said he began spanking the girl when she refused to do her homework around 8 p.m. Thursday before he eventually “blacked out,” according to a criminal complaint.

Reynolds did not call 911 until Friday at 1 a.m. and said his daughter was suffering from cardiac arrest, according to police.

“When rescue arrived they realized this was turning into a criminal situation and they called us and we took over the investigation,” an Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson said Friday at a press conference. “AFR recognized that this wasn’t consistent with what they were being told and it became a criminal investigation.”

