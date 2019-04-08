How well does Carolina Beach respond to tropical systems?

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — After last year’s hurricane season, the Town of Carolina Beach has begun the process of rewriting its emergency operations plan and they want your input.

The town is requesting resident input ahead of an emergency plan overview meeting set for April 16.

You can also attend the meeting to hear presentations from the town, New Hanover County Emergency Management, the National Weather Service and more.

After the presentations, you can share your thoughts, concerns and ideas.

The meeting is Tuesday, April 16, at 6 p.m. at Carolina Beach Town Hall.