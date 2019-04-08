New Hanover County Arboretum gears up for annual plant sale

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Gardeners listen up! The New Hanover County Arboretum’s annual plant sale starts this week.

There will be more than 10,000 plants for sale, 7,000 of which were grown on site.

Azaleas, annuals, perennials, natives, shrubs, Japanese maples, herbs, vegetables, garden decorations, and tool sharpening will be available.

New Hanover County Extension Master Gardener Plant Sale chair Sherrel Bunn says the sale doesn’t just benefit the arboretum.

“It is our big annual fundraiser,” Bunn said. “We donate to Cape Fear Community College for scholarships, and University of North Carolina Wilmington scholarships, and grants to our communities, and then help with the grounds of our beautiful New Hanover County Arboretum. So I encourage you to come, and we look forward to having you here.”

The plant sale opens to Friends of the Arboretum members Wednesday 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and opens to the public on Thursday.

Hours Thursday through Saturday are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Hours on Sunday are 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.