NEW LOCATION: Bitty & Beau’s announces where they are headed to next

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been called “the happiest place in Wilmington” and the official coffee of the Rachael Ray show. Now, even more people will be able to enjoy the smiles and dance parties at Bitty & Beau’s Coffee.

According to their Facebook page, the shop that hires people with intellectual and developmental disabilities will open its third location this summer in Annapolis, Maryland.

Amy and Ben Wright founded Bitty & Beau’s Coffee in 2016 in Wilmington, in honor of two of their children who have Down syndrome. A second shop opened in Charleston, South Carolinaon February 15, 2018. In January, they opened in Savannah, Georgia.

Amy Wright was also named the 2017 CNN Hero of the Year.