North Carolina company recalls 28 tons of ‘hot stuffed sandwiches’

HOLLY RIDGE, NC (AP) — Federal officials say that a North Carolina company is recalling 28 tons of “hot stuffed sandwiches” across the nation.

The Charlotte Observer reported Saturday that the recall stems from concerns that plastic could have possibly gotten into the food.

J & J Snack Foods Handhelds is located in Holly Ridge. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service warned consumers not to eat the pepperoni and ham-and-cheese sandwiches that are sold in 9-ounce carton packages.

A spokeswoman for J & J Snack Foods could not be immediately reached by The Charlotte Observer on Saturday.

The USDA said the company is recalling 56,000 pounds of products made on two days in late February that could have “semi-transparent plastic” in them.

The stuffed sandwiches were produced on February 19 and February 20, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

9-oz. carton packages containing 2 stuffed pepperoni sandwiches with “Bremer CLASSIC PEPPERONI PIZZA Hot Stuffed Sandwiches” and best if used by dates of “AUG 12 2020” or “AUG 13 2020” on the label.

9-oz. carton packages containing 2 ham and cheese sandwiches with “Bremer CLASSIC HAM & CHEESE Hot Stuffed Sandwiches” and best if used by dates of “AUG 12 2020” or “AUG 13 2020” on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 27231” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a retail locations nationwide.