Rep. Rouzer works to build leadership skills starting with high school students

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Congressman David Rouzer is doing his part in shaping the future of America. Rouzer hosted a youth leadership conference for high school students Monday morning.

It may be early, but it’s never too early to start being a leader. Led by Rouzer, high school juniors from across the region had the chance to learn from local entrepreneurs about their journeys to success.

“Well it’s never too early to start learning about leadership,” South Johnston High School Assistant Principal Ron James said. “I believe that the earlier they learn, the better off they’ll be once they get into the real world.”

James pushed his students to come to the 7th Congressional District Youth Leadership and Entrepreneurial Conference at Cape Fear Community College.

Rouzer hosted the conference and spoke to almost a 100 high schoolers from District 7.

“The morning part really is focused in leadership skills,” Rouzer said. “How you can communicate in today’s society, what’s the best way to translate your ideas and your thoughts to a greater marketplace.”

Students spent the day getting first hand advice from entrepreneurs and getting to put their own skills to the test through interactive exercises.

James knows his students’ potential, but he wants them to build the skills to create their own journey to success.

“Some of them need confidence. the ability to speak in front of others,” James said. “To understand what it takes to be a good leader. Some of the characteristics and traits they might not be aware of.”

This was Rouzer’s fourth annual conference.

WWAY’s very own Hannah Patrick moderated the second half of the conference.