Sewer work may cause lane closures at busy Wilmington intersection

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Heads up on the roads! Sewer work may cause lane closures this week at a busy intersection in Wilmington.

According to Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, there will be temporary lane closures near the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Shipyard Boulevard from Tuesday through Friday.

A CFPUA contractor will being conducting inspections and maintenance on sanitary sewer mains.

Work will occur between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in an area seen on this map.

During this period, contractors for CFPUA will do video inspections on and clean, repair and install lining as needed on sanitary sewer main. This program helps to minimize issues within the sewer system.