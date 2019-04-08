Tar Heel man pleads guilty to shooting at moving car

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — A Tar Heel man will spend the next several years behind bars for a 2017 shooting.

According to a news release from the District Attorney’s office, 28-year-old Dyrall Hardy entered guilty pleas to discharging a firearm into an Occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and possession of firearm by felon on Monday in Bladen County Superior Court.

He was sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

Hardy fired multiple shots from a handgun at a car that was traveling along Chickenfoot Road on August 20, 2017.

The two people inside of the vehicle called 911 and when authorities arrived at the victims’ location, they discovered a bullet hole in the rear driver’s side door.

Upon further inspection, law enforcement recovered a projectile that lodged in the back seat of the victim's car.