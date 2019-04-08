Wake N Bake to start serving alcohol-infused donuts

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Wake N Bake Donuts has got the green light to start serving booze with their sugary treats.

At a town council meeting Monday, Carolina Beach approved a condition use permit for Wake N Bake Donuts to serve alcohol at their 1401 North Lake Park Blvd location.

The shop plans to use alcohol in making donuts as well as pair it with their fried dough.

“We intend to work with local breweries and distilleries to cross promote their products with a very specific pairing, and we intend on being able to provide this to our of site event customers as well,” Danny Tangredi told the town.

No word yet on when the alcohol-infused donuts will officially be added to the menu.