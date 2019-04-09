Cacok and the CAA win the 3X3U National Championship

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WWAY)–UNCW men’s basketball senior Devontae Cacok can now add National Champion to his long list of accolades.

The Seahawks big man help the Colonial Athletic Association team to the National Championship at the Dos Equis 3X3U tournament over the weekend in Minneapolis. The CAA went 7-0 in the three day tournament. They beat the West Coast Conference in the championship game, 21-13.

- Advertisement -

The four players on the CAA roster will split $107,000 in winnings between them. They have also earned the right to represent USA Basketball in Las Vegas, NV next month in the national tournament.