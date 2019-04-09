Cadbury, Heinz team up to create creme egg-flavored mayonnaise

(WWAY/WTVD) — It’s that time of year for Cadbury Eggs, which are already very polarizing.

You either love the creme-filled chocolate eggs or can’t stand to even look at them.

But now there is this: Cadbury and Heinz have teamed up to make Cadbury creme egg mayonnaise.

We weren’t kidding, Heinz Creme Egg Mayo is a thing! Who wants to try it????? OF COURSE YOU DO! Come and see us at Ely’s Yard, Truman Brewery in London from 11th-13th April for free samples of this crazy combo. Only until stocks last! pic.twitter.com/3ZVehv0LJb — Heinz Mayo (@heinzmayo) April 2, 2019

Basically, this British treat blends mayo and mustard with little Cadbury chocolate bits.

It’s only available in Britain while supplies last.