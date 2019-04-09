Cadbury, Heinz team up to create creme egg-flavored mayonnaise

Cadbury creme egg-flavored mayonnaise (Photo: Cadbury/Heinz)

(WWAY/WTVD) — It’s that time of year for Cadbury Eggs, which are already very polarizing.

You either love the creme-filled chocolate eggs or can’t stand to even look at them.

But now there is this: Cadbury and Heinz have teamed up to make Cadbury creme egg mayonnaise.

Basically, this British treat blends mayo and mustard with little Cadbury chocolate bits.

It’s only available in Britain while supplies last.

