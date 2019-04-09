Couple charged after nearly 300 animals seized in Craven County

Hundreds of animals were seized from a home in Craven County on Tuesday.

Dogs, goats, pigs, birds, roosters, horses, snakes and more were carted away as animal rescue groups were on hand all morning along Powell Road in Dover.

Rescue volunteers said conditions behind the home could only be described as “disgusting.” Authorities say at least one animal was found dead on the property.

Animal crates were stacked in the front yard of the home and at least five horse trailers lined the side of the road, waiting to be filled with animals.

A big concern as authorities assessed the scene was the risk of rabies and spreading parvovirus. Craven County authorities who were going in and out of the scene were seen stepping in bleach in an effort to not spread disease.

