Democrat: $1.6M raised in North Carolina congressional race

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A Democratic North Carolina congressional candidate says he has raised more than $1.6 million in campaign funds for a special election that was forced after last year’s race was voided by a ballot-collection scandal.

Dan McCready’s campaign said Tuesday that the 9th District candidate also ended the year’s first quarter with $1.46 million in cash on hand.

McCready is running unopposed in next month’s Democratic primary. Ten Republicans are running to replace GOP congressional candidate Mark Harris as their party’s nominee to face McCready.

A new election was ordered in February after state officials heard evidence that last year’s race was tainted by a political operative working for Harris illegally collecting mail-in ballots. The operative has since been charged with state crimes. Harris opted not to run again.