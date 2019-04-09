Diamond Hawks and Pirates set to renew rivalry at Brooks field

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–UNCW baseball and East Carolina will renew their rivalry on the diamond Tuesday night at Brooks field. The two teams will meet for a mid-week game, with both ball clubs coming off of series wins.

The Seahawks got back into the win column over the weekend taking two out of three against Kennesaw State down in Georgia.

- Advertisement -

The two schools met three times last season and it was ECU winning the season series 2-1. UNCW picked up the most important win though, the Seahawks beat East Carolina 9-7 in last years Greenville regional. There will be a ton of new faces in both lineups on Tuesday, but the fire of the rivalry remains alive.

First pitch from Brooks field is set for 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday night pending weather conditions.