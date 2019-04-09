Divers recover body of man who fell off boat on Waccamaw River

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Divers have recovered the body of a man who fell out of a boat on the Waccamaw River Monday evening, according to officials.

Sgt. Kyle Van Althuis with North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says two men were boating on the river near the Pireway Way boat ramp around 6:30 p.m. Monday when one fell overboard.

The wildlife commission confirms the body of Timothy Andrews was recovered from the water during a search Tuesday afternoon. He was the operator of the boat.

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick County Emergency Services, Wilmington Police, Grissettown Fire Department, Lake Waccamaw Fire, Sunny Point Dive Team, Sunset Beach Fire Department, and North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries also responded to the incident.

The official cause of death has not been released.

