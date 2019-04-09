Last call for chicken biscuit at renowned Charleston eatery

CHARLESTON, SC (AP) — An acclaimed South Carolina restaurant is closing, with the owner saying he’s ready for something new.

The Post and Courier reports owner Robert Stehling announced Monday that Charleston’s Hominy Grill will close April 28.

The James Beard Award-winning chef says that after 24 years running the Southern-flavored fine dining spot, he’d “like to be open to new experiences.”

Stehling says that when he moved to Charleston, he opened Hominy Grill with a mission of making Southern food as respected as French or Italian food.

He says he doesn’t have any big plans for the restaurant’s last month, in part because he doesn’t know if his longtime employees will stay until Hominy Grill closes.

Stehling says he wants to “decompress” before deciding his next move.