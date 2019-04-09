McDonald’s employee serving drive-thru jokes

Almost everybody has had a bad fast food experience in their lifetime.

But for a Morgantown McDonald’s, one employee is making sure customers have more than just an experience.

Melissa Fichtner arrives to work at the restaurant with a new set of jokes and a smile she shares with every customer she serves at the drive-thru.

She tells at least one of her jokes to everyone who passes by her drive-thru window.

“Everybody deserves to be happy,” Fichtner said. “Happiness is what makes this whole entire world go ’round.”

