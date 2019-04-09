McDonald’s employee serving drive-thru jokes

MORGANTOWN, WV (WDTV) — Almost everybody has had a bad fast food experience in their lifetime.
But for a Morgantown McDonald’s, one employee is making sure customers have more than just an experience.
Melissa Fichtner arrives to work at the restaurant with a new set of jokes and a smile she shares with every customer she serves at the drive-thru.
She tells at least one of her jokes to everyone who passes by her drive-thru window.
“Everybody deserves to be happy,” Fichtner said. “Happiness is what makes this whole entire world go ’round.”