North Carolina man wins ‘Supreme’ $100,000 lottery prize

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Michael Glazer of New Bern is celebrating after he won a $100,000 lottery prize.

Glazer’s good fortune happened when he stopped by the WC Market on Martin Luther King Boulevard in New Bern and bought a $300,000,000 Supreme Riches scratch-off ticket.

He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $70,759.

Glazer is the first player to win a big prize since the $30 ticket launched earlier this month.

Four $10 million prizes, six $1 million prizes, and 14 $100,000 prizes remain. Players can also enter their tickets into four second-chance drawings for a chance to win $1 million. The deadline to enter the first drawing is July 31.