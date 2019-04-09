Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 300th bakery with giveaway

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One delectable dessert hot spot is celebrating a milestone. Nothing Bundt Cakes is opening its 300th bakery next month.

As a thanks to the loyal fans of the handcrafted bundt cakes, the bakery gave away 300 confetti bundtlets at each location across the nation for 300 seconds starting at 3 pm.

- Advertisement -

The only location in southeastern North Carolina is in Wilmington, located at 1437 Military Cutoff Road.

The first Nothing Bundt Cake bakery was start in Las Vegas in 1997.

The newest location is expected to open next month in Jacksonville, Florida.