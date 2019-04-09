Pregnant mom cited after 3-year-old urinates in parking lot

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/CNN) — A Georgia mother was slapped with a citation after allowing her 3-year-old son to urinate in a public parking lot.

Brooke Johns, who is pregnant with her third child, told WRDW she was driving with her son Cohen when he said he needed to use the restroom.

“He’s like, ‘Mom, I’ve got to pee. I’ve got to pee!’ I was like, ‘Well, hold on,’ and he’s like, ‘No! I’ve GOT to pee! I’ve got to REALLY pee.’ And I’m like, ‘Baby, there’s nowhere for me to go, and he says, ‘Momma, I’m about to pee in my pants!” Johns recalled.

The mother pulled into a gas station, but her son could not wait any longer and ended up urinating in the parking lot as Johns covered him up.

Given that she’s pregnant, Jones is not allowed to lift her son and was therefore unable to pick him up to rush him to the restroom.

“He was peeing before his pants were even all the way down, so obviously he had to go,” the mother said.

A Richmond County deputy saw what was happening and cited the mother for disorderly conduct.

