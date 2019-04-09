Texas schools bringing cursive back to classrooms

AUSTIN, TX (KTRK) — In the digital age, people are increasingly communicating by computer and smartphone. When the new Common Core educational standards were crafted, penmanship classes were dropped.

The Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills, or TEKS, for language arts will have students start learning cursive letters in second grade.

- Advertisement -

The state board made the change in 2017, and all districts will implement it in the 2019-2020 school year. The list of Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills for English Language Arts and Reading can be found here.

The debate over whether or not students should learn cursive has gone on for years.

State leaders who developed the Common Core omitted cursive for a host of reasons, including an increasing need for children in a digital-heavy age to master computer keyboarding and evidence that even most adults use some hybrid of classic cursive and print in everyday life.

Read more here.