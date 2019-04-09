Two arrested in Monkey Junction armed robbery

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people for armed robbery.

According to a news release, Edward Huffman and Audrey Cross were leaving the Walmart in Monkey Junction on Monday when the loss prevention officers asked them to come inside and answer a couple of questions regarding shoplifting.

The sheriff’s office said Huffman turned around and said “I have a gun” and lifted his shirt, exposing the gun.

Huffman and Cross then ran towards the Lowes Home Improvement. That’s where deputies found Cross. She was arrested just before 9:30 p.m. and charged her with robbery with a dangerous weapon. She’s being held under a $20,000 bond.

Huffman was later found in the Carolina Beach State Park. He was also charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and received a $35,000 bond.