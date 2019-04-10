Cape Fear’s Donte Tatum named to JUCO All-American team

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Cape Fear Community college men’s basketball lost in the second round of the JUCO National tournament, but their play on the court didn’t go unnoticed.

Earlier this week CFCC sophomore Donte Tatum was named an Honorable Mention selection on the National Junior College All-American team. Tatum was second in scoring for the Sea Devils during the 2018-2019 season averaging 14.8 points per game. The point guard also averaged 7.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

Tatum was key in leading the Sea Devils to another Region X title and a 27-6 record.