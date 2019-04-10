College of Education honors community members at Razor Walker Awards

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The UNCW Watson College of Education hosted another Razor Walker Awards ceremony this evening to honor three people who have made strides to impact the lives of nearby youth.

It’s a night to recognize community leaders who have walked the ‘razor’s edge’ to better the lives of young people in and around our region.

- Advertisement -

Laney High School teacher Richelle Dombroski, Dr. Jerry Jackson with the 100 Black Men of Coastal Carolina and the late Rev. Vernon C. Tyson, who for years acted as a social activist around the state, were all honored.