Concerned residents head up Cape Fear Crossing Citizens Coalition

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The newly formed Cape Fear Crossing Citizen Coalition is designed to serve as a source of information for people whose homes may be at risk based on where the bridge and roads leading to it could be built.

“What we would like to have done is first of all have everybody be working from common facts so that we share information that’s accurate,” Joani Donaghue, who lives in Brunswick Forest said. The goal is not to fight the NCDOT, it’s to work with them.

“We hope that they will pick a route that will minimize the impact to the largest number of people,” Joani said. “This is a question of trying to balance the commercial and residential sectors so that both can be accommodated.”

Barry Donaghue, Joani’s husband is concerned that the constant growth in The Cape Fear should be a crucial factor in deciding which path to choose.

“Continuing to develop around Cape Fear and Brunswick Forest, The Lakes at Brunswick Forest, many homes are being built there and a lot of the routes are gonna cut right through those areas,” Barry said.

The Donaghues want to make it very clear that this coalition is meant to represent all potential neighborhoods that could be impacted by The Cape Fear Crossing, not just the big ones like Mallory Creek or Brunswick Forest.

The coalition will be holding a meeting this Saturday called “Public Hearing 101,” to make sure everyone is up to speed.

There will be three sessions at Leland Town Hall at 11 a.m. 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

For more information, please visit their website.