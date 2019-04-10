Dozens of ballet dancers to perform ‘Alice in Wonderland’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — More than 70 ballet dancers and performers will perform “Alice in Wonderland” at Wilson Center in downtown Wilmington this weekend.

The performance is being presented by Wilmington Ballet Company and US International Ballet.

Choreographed by renowned Italian ballet stars Ines Albertini and Walter Angelini, both will also perform leading roles.

The performance features giant props, visual effects, digital film on a giant backdrop and special narration by students of Coastal Christian High School.

Two performances will be held at Wilson Center on Sunday, April 14, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets prices range from $15 – $25 and may be purchased in advance.