DRUG ROUNDUP: Sheriff’s office sweeps Brunswick streets

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Getting drugs off the streets was the goal of a drug roundup Wednesday in Brunswick County.

The sheriff’s office spent the day serving warrants to dozens of drug offenders throughout the county.

A detective from the sheriff’s office says they try to do these roundups when they start to see a rise in complaints from the community.

They had a list of more than 40 drug offenders they were after.

From warrants for distribution of cocaine to federal warrants, the sheriff’s office was out in full force.

Detective and deputies served warrants to a number of known drug offenders.

Sgt. Joe Cherry says they see a wide variety of drug use from heroin and meth to marijuana.

