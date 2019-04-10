JC Penney hosting free kids superhero event this Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A heads up Marvel fans! In honor of the big movie premier of Avengers: End Game bring your kids to J.C. Penney at Independence Mall for a special super hero event this weekend.

Kids are encouraged to dress as their favorite super hero to decorate a Marvel Avengers cinch bag as part of the retailer’s monthly in store kid zone events.

This fun and free craft takes place Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon.

The J.C. Penney kids zone program offers a free, interactive workshop for kids on the second Saturday of each month.

Next month kids can decorate a Mother’s Day card, and in June a DC hero-themed frame for Father’s Day.