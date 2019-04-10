New Hanover County HazWagon expands to Kure Beach

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County will expand its “HazWagon” route to provide monthly service in Kure Beach beginning in May.

The HazWagon gives county residents a convenient way to dispose of household hazardous waste, electronics and food waste free of charge.

The Kure Beach service will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month, beginning May 4. The wagon will be parked at Town Hall at 117 Settlers Lane.

The expanded service was in response to a request by Kure Beach Mayor Craig Bloszinsky, who said the town’s residents would like an even more convenient way to get material to the HazWagon, which currently operates at locations in northern New Hanover County, Wrightsville Beach and Carolina Beach.

“Consistent with our commitment to preserve our town and environment, we are pleased to partner with our county to provide a monthly Hazmat pick-up for our residents. This service will provide a quick disposal for hazardous items and electronics,” Mayor Bloszinsky said.

The monthly rotation in Kure Beach joins weekly service on Mondays at Ogden Park, on Wednesdays in Wrightsville Beach and on Fridays in Carolina Beach, all of which are offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The HazWagon has proven to be a popular way for citizens to dispose of electronics, household hazardous waste, and – more recently – food waste that can be composted,” said New Hanover County Environmental Management Director Joe Suleyman. “This additional service for citizens in Kure Beach will make it easier for more residents to do their part to keep these items out of the landfill.”

All collected hazardous materials are recycled, repurposed, neutralized, used for alternative power generation, or disposed of in accordance with state and federal law. Food waste that is brought to the HazWagon is used in the county’s composting program. Due to space limitations, no more than 10 gallons of liquid waste and no more than two televisions can be brought to the HazWagon at a time.

In addition, New Hanover County will provide free compost at the inaugural event in Kure Beach on May 4.

Learn more about the county’s HazWagon service at Recycling.NHCgov.com.