New Hanover High holds signing day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–It was a great day to be a New Hanover Wildcat on Wednesday. New Hanover High School held a signing day for 12 student athletes.

It was one of the biggest signing days number wise that the Wildcats have had in the recent past. The schools athletic director couldn’t be much happier with the progress shown over the past few years.

- Advertisement -

“This is just icing on the cake for these student athletes,”says New Hanover athletic director Keith Moore. “They get the chance to further their academic careers, but on top of that they get to enjoy something in playing sports.”

Below is full list of athletes that signed their National Letters of Intent from New Hanover High School.