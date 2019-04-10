UNCW gives all clear after reports of gunfire near campus

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW has given the all clear after receiving reports of shots fired near the campus Wednesday afternoon.
Wilmington Police responded to Campus Edge Condominiums on Racine Drive around 1:05 p.m. to a possible shooting.
WPD responded to a report of shots fired in the 450 block of Racine Drive around 1:05 p.m. Upon further investigation, working in coordination with @UNCW police, we found no evidence or indication that a shooting occurred. The area is all clear. #SaferILM
— Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) April 10, 2019
WPD says after working with university police, officers found no evidence of a shooting.
UNCW has since given the all clear to the public.
This is an ALL CLEAR message pertaining to the shots fired Alert in the vicinity of Campus Edge Apartments at 0115.
— UNCW (@UNCWilmington) April 10, 2019