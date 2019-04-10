UNCW gives all clear after reports of gunfire near campus

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW has given the all clear after receiving reports of shots fired near the campus Wednesday afternoon.

Wilmington Police responded to Campus Edge Condominiums on Racine Drive around 1:05 p.m. to a possible shooting.

WPD responded to a report of shots fired in the 450 block of Racine Drive around 1:05 p.m. Upon further investigation, working in coordination with @UNCW police, we found no evidence or indication that a shooting occurred. The area is all clear. #SaferILM — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) April 10, 2019

- Advertisement -

WPD says after working with university police, officers found no evidence of a shooting.

UNCW has since given the all clear to the public.