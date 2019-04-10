Police search for driver wanted for hitting bicyclist

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police need your help identifying the person who reportedly hit a bicyclist, stopped to see if she was okay and then drove off.

Police say a 50-year-old Wilmington woman was riding her bike southward on 44th Street around 6:30 p.m. on April 4 when the suspect, who was traveling east on Park Avenue, failed to stop at a stop sign.

The victim had the right of way, but told police she attempted to swerve out of the way when she saw the suspect wasn’t going to stop.

WPD says the suspect hit her and knocked her to the pavement, causing injuries and damaging the bike. The suspect then reportedly rolled down his window and asked if she was OK before taking off.

The suspect is described as a 20-30 year old dark skinned black male with facial hair, according to police. He was wearing an orange reflective vest and orange hat. The suspect vehicle is a midsize dark gray car with dark tint, unknown make and model.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WPD at (910) 343-3609 or use Text A Tip.