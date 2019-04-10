Snipes Academy teacher recognized as ‘Teacher of the Week’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Reading time for students in one fourth-grade class at Snipes Academy of Arts and Design involves reading alone, to each other and one-on-one time with teacher Amanda Kausak.

A teacher for six years, she’s been at the Wilmington school for seven years including her first year as a teacher assistant. During that time, she’s proud of the relationships she’s established with he colleagues.

“This is some of the best staff I’ve ever had the chance to work at any of my jobs over the years,” she said. “We’ve got great leadership in the principal here at Snipes Academy and our assistant principals, and I just feel I can connect with the kids.”

In addition to helping her students establish and accomplish their academic goals, she’s also instrumental in helping new teachers at the school.

The person who submitted a nomination for Kausak says she makes sure to schedule meetings with beginning teachers to support and mentor them.

“I know [the importance] of having a positive person in your corner… to listen, support and tell you that you are doing a great things for these kids even when you are doubting yourself,” Kausak said. “I had that my first couple of years at Snipes Academy and I just want to pay it forward to those new teachers.”

Helping her colleagues is something Kausak is passionate about.

“I know they’re the ones who are making an impact on their children so they need all the positive they can get,” she said. “They need all the support and knowing that I had that and I feel that I have been successful here at Snipes, I definitely want to pay it forward and share what I’ve learned here so those teachers can have the same.”

Principal Rachel Manning says Kausak’s dedication to helping others, including her students and colleagues, sets her apart.

“Being in a classroom can be lonely especially when you’re a brand new teacher,” Manning said. “She’s been there, done that, she has lots of good ideas to share with teachers. Sometimes, they just need a sounding board and she’s excellent in doing that for them.

Kausak’s ability to not only build trusted relationships with students and teachers got our attention and that’s why we recognized her as WWAY and Mattress & Furniture Liquidators’ “Teacher of the Week.”

“Its always a good feeling to get the recognition from someone outside in the community,” she said. “Knowing that someone here at Snipes Academy recommended me is definitely a good feeling–validation that I am doing a great job for my kids and someone noticed.”

