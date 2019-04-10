West Bladen names Jon Sherman new head football coach

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY)–It took just over a month, but West Bladen high school has found their new head football coach. The school announced this week that former Purnell Swett coach Jon Sherman will be the new head man for the Knights football program.

Sherman has been the head coach at Purnell Swett since 2015. He led the program to the Class 4A State playoffs back in 2017.

Sherman takes over for Kris Williams, who resigned from the position back in March. The Knights went 1-10 during the 2018 season.