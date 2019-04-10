West Brunswick softball cruises past St. James

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY)–It was all Trojans from the get go on Wednesday night, as West Brunswick softball had no trouble with St. James. West Brunswick scored in every inning on their way to the 13-3 win over the Sharks.

In the top of the 4th inning St. James cut the Trojan’s lead down to two, but the Sharks would never get closer than that the rest of the way. West Brunswick scored five runs in the bottom of the inning to help them to the mercy-rule win.

West Brunswick will now turn their focus to Thursday night, when they head to Hampstead for a key MEC game against the Topsail Pirates.