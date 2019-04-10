WPD: Woman charged in pellet gun shooting at fast food restaurant

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Tuesday at 4:45 p.m. the Wilmington Police Department was dispatched to Arby’s on 1502 Shipyard Boulevard in response to a person with weapon.

According to the Wilmington Police Department when they arrived they learned that a former Arby’s employee was speaking with their former manager when an argument broke out. The former employee’s girlfriend pulled out a pellet gun and shot the manager and windows causing them to break.

The former employee and girlfriend left the restaurant and later that night officers identified Jessica Thomas, 18 as the suspect in the pellet gun shooting.

The Wilmington Police Department swore out a warrant and then dispatch sent a deputy to her address in New Hanover County and served the warrant.

According to the Wilmington Police Department Thomas was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, property damage and discharging a pellet gun in city limits.