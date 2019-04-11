Annual plant sale blossoms at New Hanover County arboretum

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The annual New Hanover County Extension Master Gardener Plant Sale is underway. It’s the arboretum’s biggest event each year.

The arboretum staff and volunteers say they have been prepping for this day for a long time.

More than 10,000 plants are up for sale.

Event Chair Sherrel Bunn says the event had already attracted more than 750 people as of early Thursday afternoon.

“This is a big event, it’s a lot of moving parts and it could never happen without our outstanding volunteers,” Bunn said. “There are volunteers from extension master gardeners and also other folks that enjoy volunteering who help us out also.”

Proceeds from the sale provide the major funding for programs of the New Hanover County Master Gardeners including educational additions to the Arboretum grounds, 4-H program needs, the Speaker’s Bureau, the Remote Plant Clinic, and educational grants for local schools and organizations.

It continues Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4:00 p.m. The arboretum is located at 6206 Oleander Drive in Wilmington.