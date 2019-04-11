City visits successful tech startups, wants to attract more to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo and the rest of city council visited two successful tech startup companies in downtown Wilmington Thursday.

They visited KWIPPED, which does online equipment rental and leasing, and Apiture, which handles digital banking solutions.

This was the first in a series of visits to area employers to gauge what’s going on in our community and what sorts of jobs are available.

Councilman Paul Lawler says more jobs like these are needed in our area.

“I think everybody on council would like to see more of these techs, more Live Oak banks more PPDs, more KWIPPED, more of those sorts of companies here,” Lawler said. “We wanted to find out from them what they thought would help get more companies like that. The big thing I heard was that we need to do a better job of telling the world what we have here.”

Other things mentioned were more bike paths and expanding Wilmington International Airport flights.