Deputies, bloodhound teams find missing elderly woman in woods

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A missing elderly woman from Bladen County was found safe Thursday after deputies and their bloodhound teams were able to track her down in a wooded area.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a silver alert for 81-year-old Ada Lee Brown Wednesday. She was believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Brown was found by the man tracking and bloodhound teams this morning deep in the woods about 45 minutes after searching with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Brown was located a few hundred yards from her home, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

She is now back at home.

