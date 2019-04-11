NC insurance commissioner to hold Wilmington, Bolivia town halls on flood insurance

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Do you have flood insurance? After what Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence last year did, a lot of homeowners in our area may be thinking about whether to gave it.

As the hurricane season approaches June 1, the NC Department of Insurance is working to educate residents about flood insurance and disaster relief by scheduling community town halls across the state.

According to a news release, the department will hold the first two of five town halls in southeastern North Carolina next month.

The Department of Insurance says after seeing the flooding in the aftermath of Florence, Commissioner Mike Causey learned that fewer than 135,000 North Carolinians – in a state with more than 10 million people – had flood insurance policies. The DOI says in an effort to alleviate future suffering, he reminds North Carolinians that standard homeowners’ insurance policies do not cover flood damage and is encouraging residents to purchase flood insurance.

Dr. Michelle Osborne, Chief Deputy Commissioner of Insurance, will conduct two public town hall meetings in coastal counties Tuesday, May 14.

A 10 a.m. town hall will be held at the BB&T Auditorium, Cape Fear Community College, North Campus, 4500 Blue Clay Road in Castle Hayne. The same day at 2 p.m. there will be another session at the Brunswick County Commission Chambers at 30 Government Center Drive in Bolivia. The agenda includes:

Insurance policies: Understanding benefits and limitations

Insurance adjusters: Getting a fair deal

Insurance claims: Getting assistance

Insurance mitigation process: Settling disputes

Area homeowners, residents, insurance, and real estate professionals are encouraged to attend one of the town hall meetings, which are free and open to the public. More town halls around the state are being planned.