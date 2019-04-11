Oak Island bridge set to reopen Monday

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — This weekend is set to be the last weekend that one of the bridges to Oak Island will be closed.

The G.V. Barbee Bridge to Oak Island closed in October for repairs and crews have been hard at work to keep things on schedule.

After months of construction, the bridge is set to reopen on Monday.

After Monday, there may be some additional lane closures on the bridge in off-peak hours, to complete final work.

Paving along East Oak Island Drive will also begin once the bridge is open to traffic.