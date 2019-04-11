Shallotte woman killed in I-140 crash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Shallotte woman was killed in a single vehicle crash Tuesday night near Leland.

According to a news release from First Sgt. Matthew King from the NC Highway Patrol, it happened just before 11:15 p.m. on Interstate 140 near the 2 mile marker west of Leland.

- Advertisement -

Trp. R.J. Moore responded to the crash. The investigation revealed that the vehicle, a 2007 Toyota passenger car, was traveling east on I-140 at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and ran into the median.

The car then came back onto the road and ran off on the left side of the road, striking an embankment and over-turning several times.

The driver, Shannon Lowe Reams, 39, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected out of the car.

Related Article: Currie man charged in fatal DWI crash

Reams was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and died on Wednesday from her injuries.

No one else was in the car.

Troopers say no impairment is suspected at this time. Speed contributed to the collision.