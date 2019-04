BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on forcible rape and sexual battery charges.

Deputies say 20-year-old Toriantte Holmes, of Supply, is 5’10” and weighs about 130 pounds.

Holmes was previously arrested and charged with attempted murder in 2017. He was also arrested in November 2016 on drug charges.

Anyone with information should call 911.